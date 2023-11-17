U-M announces firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge

(AP & WXYZ WEB TEAM) — The University of Michigan’s athletic director announced the firing of linebackers coach Chris Patridge on Friday morning.

“Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach,” the statement from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel read.

Rick Minter is the father of current Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Rick has a long history in football and was the head coach for Cincinnati from 1994-2003 and also was the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2016.

Partridge was hired by Michigan in February 2023 as part of his second stint with the university. He was the director of player personnel for Michigan in 2015 and was the special teams coordinator from 2016-2019. He joined Ole Miss in 2020 as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach and was the primary defensive play-caller in 2022, according to the university.

The University of Michigan released the following statement about Patridge:

"From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation. Although the Big Ten has closed its investigation, we are continuing to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation. Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain. Earlier today, Michigan Athletics relieved Chris Partridge of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Due to employee privacy laws, we are unable to comment further."

On Thursday, Michigan announced that coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension from the Big Ten and the conference will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme as part of an agreement to resolve the school’s lawsuit against the league.

Jim Harbaugh accepts 3-game suspension, University of Michigan says

Harbaugh was suspended last Friday by the Big Ten and Michigan hours later asked a court for an injunction and temporary restraining order. Harbaugh did not coach the team against Penn State on Saturday.

The two sides were expected in court Friday in Ann Arbor, but instead Harbaugh will serve out the remainder of the suspension, missing games at Maryland on Saturday and at home against Ohio State on Nov. 25.

“Coach Harbaugh, with the university’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field,” Michigan said in a statement. “The conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The university continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

The NCAA probe surfaced four weeks ago amid allegations that Michigan had used a robust in-person scouting and sign-stealing operation conducted by a low-level staffer, Connor Stalions, who has since resigned. The Big Ten said at the time it was also looking into the allegations.

The NCAA process is slow moving, but the Big Ten’s rules gave Commissioner Tony Petitti the opportunity to hand down discipline more quickly. It hit Harbaugh with a three-game suspension and the school immediately challenged the decision.

University leaders made the somewhat surprising decision to settle the case because the Big Ten would not agree to reduce the suspension to two games, the school didn’t want to drag the fight int court and negotiated for the conference to close its investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Thursday with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the school’s rationale.

Combined with a school-imposed, three-game suspension for an unrelated NCAA infractions case tied to recruiting, Harbaugh will miss half the Wolverines’ regular-season games this season, but could be back on the sideline if they make the Big Ten championship game.

No. 2 Michigan is one of the favorites to win a national title and is looking for its third straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

