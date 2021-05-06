Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes successful back surgery, expected to be ready for start of next season

NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent successful back surgery last week, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bertuzzi's surgery was performed by Dr. Frank Cammisa April 30 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

The team said the 26-year-old Bertuzzi is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

"He's gonna go through a normal rehab process," Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday. "And then the rehab process goes into beginning to train, into training. So he'll go through the process through the summer."

When asked about previous Red Wings players like Danny DeKeyser who also had back surgery, Blashill emphasized everyone's recovery timeline is different.

"I certainly know the amount of nerve damage that (DeKeyser) had to deal with was something that delayed his full recovery, and may still," said Blashill. "So everyone's different. I wouldn't compare one to the next."

Bertuzzi tallied seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine games for Detroit this season before suffering the injury on January 30.