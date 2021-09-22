Tyler Bertuzzi is only Red Wings player without COVID-19 vaccine, can't play games in Canada

(WXYZ) — Tyler Bertuzzi is the only member of the Detroit Red Wings who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, GM Steve Yzerman said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"It’s his decision … I’m not in a position to force anyone, we can’t force anyone to get vaccinated. I personally am vaccinated, my family is vaccinated, I’ll leave it at that,” said Yzerman.

Because he is unvaccinated, Bertuzzi will not be able to play games in Canada until he gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Rules require unvaccinated players to quarantine for 14 days.

The NHLPA has not imposed a vaccine mandate on players.

"If you're unvaccinated, you're on a US team, you're traveling to play games in Canada, there is no exception at this point for that player to be exempted from a 14-day quarantine," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said.

The 26-year-old just signed a two-year contract with Detroit over the summer.