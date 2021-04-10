Two MLB youth events coming to historic Grand Rapids baseball field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two free MLB events are coming to historic Sullivan Field this month, according to Michael Z Communications.

The Junior Home Run Derby is scheduled to occur Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and MLB’s Pitch and Run is slated to be held Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We’re told both events are geared toward boys and girls.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support such prestigious events while also giving today’s youngsters a chance to play on a field that dates back generations,” says Spokesperson Paul Soltysiak for Fans of Valley Field. “The field, with its huge covered grandstand, is undergoing a rebirth of sorts, much like the West Side, and is once again becoming an important part of the city’s fabric and heritage.”

Those wishing to register for the Pitch Hit and Run may do so here. Participants are asked to present documentation verifying their age, such as a copy or picture of a birth certificate.

Visit the Fans of Valley Field Facebook page for more information on both events.

