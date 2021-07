WXYZ — On the night Miguel Cabrera hit is 495th career home run, the Tigers are not celebrating.

That's because after Robbie Grossman's pinch-hit heroics in the 9th to tie the game at 5, the Twins would rally with Max Kepler's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Gregory Soto gave up the game winning hit, but also was electric during his extended work, often topping 100 MPH on his throws.

The Tigers will try to rebound on Tuesday against the Twins.