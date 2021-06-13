Torkelson, Dingler promoted to Double-A Erie SeaWolves

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Two top prospects will be leaving the West Michigan Whitecaps, as first basemen Spencer Torkelson and catcher Dillon Dingler have been promoted to Double-A Eerie Seawolves, the Tigers organization announced Sunday.

“We could not have asked for more production, excitement, hard work, and fun from those two,” said Jim Jarecki, VP & General Manager of the Whitecaps. “We wish them the best for this big next step and we will be watching them all the way on the road to the Tigers.”

Torkelson and Dingler have been putting up some impressive numbers with the Whitecaps, with both players ranking in the top 5 in several hitting statistics the Tigers PR team tweeted out earlier today.

INF Spencer Torkelson and C Dillon Dingler have been promoted to Double A Erie. Below are their rankings among the High A Central league leaders.



Torkelson: 1.009 OPS (1st), 28 RBI (2nd), .312 AVG (4th), 17 XBH (T-5th)



Dingler: .925 OPS (4th), 67 total bases (5th), 8 HR (T-5th) — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 13, 2021

If they perform well in Double-A, Torkelson and Dingler will have the opportunity to be promoted to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens before joining the Tigers in Detroit.

