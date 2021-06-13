Watch
Torkelson, Dingler promoted to Double-A Erie SeaWolves

The duo has been with the West Michigan Whitecaps since the 2021 season started
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jun 13, 2021
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Two top prospects will be leaving the West Michigan Whitecaps, as first basemen Spencer Torkelson and catcher Dillon Dingler have been promoted to Double-A Eerie Seawolves, the Tigers organization announced Sunday.

“We could not have asked for more production, excitement, hard work, and fun from those two,” said Jim Jarecki, VP & General Manager of the Whitecaps. “We wish them the best for this big next step and we will be watching them all the way on the road to the Tigers.”

Torkelson and Dingler have been putting up some impressive numbers with the Whitecaps, with both players ranking in the top 5 in several hitting statistics the Tigers PR team tweeted out earlier today.

If they perform well in Double-A, Torkelson and Dingler will have the opportunity to be promoted to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens before joining the Tigers in Detroit.

