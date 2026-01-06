Tigers trade outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy to Rays for cash

DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy from the Detroit Tigers for cash on Tuesday.

Malloy, who turns 26 on Feb. 19, had been designated for assignment on Dec. 20 to open a roster spot when the Tigers finalized their contract with right-hander Kyle Finnegan.

He hit .221 with a .346 on-base percentage, one homer and 17 RBIs in 52 games last season for Detroit last and .322 with a .453 on-base percentage, nine homers and 53 RBIs in 72 games with Triple-A Toledo.

Malloy batted .203 with a .291 on-base percentage, eight homers and 21 RBIs in 71 games with Detroit in 2024.

