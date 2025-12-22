Right-hander Kyle Finnegan and Detroit Tigers finalize $19 million, 2-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Finnegan finalized a $19 million, two-year contract on Saturday to remain with the Detroit Tigers.

Finnegan gets salaries of $8.75 million next year and $8 million in 2027, and the deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2028 with a $2.25 million buyout.

He can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses in both 2026 and '27 for games finished: $125,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55.

A 34-year-old who was an All-Star in 2024 when he had a career-high 38 saves, Finnegan was acquired by the Tigers from Washington on July 31 for minor league pitchers Josh Randall and R.J. Sales. He became a free agent last month.

Finnegan was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and four saves in 16 relief appearances for the Tigers, striking out 23 and walking four in 18 innings. He didn't pitch for the Tigers between Aug. 31 and Sept. 20 because of a right adductor strain.

He was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA with 24 saves in 56 relief appearances overall this year, striking out 55 and walking 18 in 57 innings. He had a $6 million, one-year contract that included $4 million in deferred money payable through January 2028.

Finnegan throws mostly fastballs that averaged 96.3 mph this year and splitters, also mixing in some sliders.

He is 26-30 with a 3.55 ERA with 112 saves over 347 relief appearances in six seasons with the Nationals (2020-25) and Tigers. He struck out 343 and walked 135 in 347 1/3 innings.

Finnegan is part of a bullpen that includes right-handers Will Vest and Brenan Hanifee, and lefties Tyler Holton and Brant Hurter.

To open a roster spot for Finnegan, the Tigers designated outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy for assignment.

