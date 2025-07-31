Tigers trade for right-handed relief pitcher Rafael Montero

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers have acquired a hard-throwing right-hander to add to their bullpen.

The Tigers traded for Rafael Montero with the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for minor league infielder Jim Jarvis, the team announced late Wednesday night.

Appearing in 39 games this season, Montero has accumulated a 5.40 ERA, 39 strikeouts and a 1.383 WHIP in 38.1 innings pitched.

Debuting with the New York Mets in 2014, Montero is best known for his time with the Houston Astros, where he helped the team win a World Series in his age-31 season (2022). That season, Montero posted a career-best 2.37 ERA, and racked up 14 saves for Houston. Pitching a hitless eighth inning, Montero was part of four pitchers who threw a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to his Baseball Savant page, among qualified itchers, Montero ranks in the 89th percentile in chase percentage (89 percent) and in the 83rd percentile in expected batting average for batters faced (.219). He does at times struggle to throw strikes; Montero's 13.9 walk percentage is in the 2nd percentile.

Jarvis last played with the Erie Sea Wolves, the Tigers Double-A affiliate. This season, Jarvis has slashed .242/.327/.336, with two home runs and 29 RBI in 77 games.

Montero is the second pitcher the Tigers have acquired at the deadline, joining starter Chris Paddack, who picked up his first Tigers win on Wednesday to complete a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Tigers have until 6 p.m. today to make any additional trades.