Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tigers select high school shortstop, two high school pitchers on first day of MLB Draft

Bryce Rainer
LM Otero/AP
A photo of Bryce Rainer is displayed on the video board after Rainer was selected 11th overall by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Bryce Rainer
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 15, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the first night of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected three players, all of whom most recently played high school baseball.

With their lone first-round pick, the Tigers selected shortstop Bryce Rainer with the 11th overall pick.

Rainer, a 19-year-old who most recently played at Harvard-Westlake High School in California, posted a .505 batting average and a 1.336 OPS with four home runs and 22 RBI in 33 games of his high school season. After his senior season, Rainer was named a Baseball America and MaxPreps First Team All-American, and had previously been named the MaxPreps Freshman of the Year in 2021. He played with Team USA's 2023 18U National Team, appearing in eight games and getting a hit in seven of his 13 plate appearances.

With their lone second-round pick, the Tigers selected right-handed pitcher Owen Hall with the 49th overall pick.

Hall started nine games with Edmond North in Oklahoma, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.67 ERA, holding opponents to a batting average of .118. He was named a 6A All-Star by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association, and was selected as a Perfect Game preseason All-American entering the 2024 season.

With a draft pick in Competitive Balance Round B, the Tigers selected left-handed pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein with the 72nd overall pick.

In ten games with Corona High School in California, Schiefelbein compiled an 8-0 record with a 0.27 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 11 walks in 52.0 innings. Like Rainer, he was also a MaxPreps All-American. Rainer and Schiefelbein were teammates on Team USA's 2023 18U National Team, with the pitcher going 1-0 with a 0.78 ERA.

The MLB Draft continues Monday with rounds 3-10, and concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Heading into the All-Star break, the Tigers have won eight of their last 10 games and boast a 47-50, their best record at the All-Star break since 2016. The Tigers are 12 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who lead the AL Central, and seven games back from a Wild Card spot.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book