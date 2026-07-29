Tigers score in every inning of 14-0 rout of the Orioles

DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Valencia homered twice and drove in four runs, Gleyber Torres had a home run and five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers scored in every inning they went to the plate in a 14-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

The Tigers became the 22nd team in major league history to score in every inning they came to bat during a game and the second this month. The Kansas City Royals did it in a 15-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 6.

Detroit also did it in an 11-5 home win against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 2, 2014.

Troy Melton (6-1) allowed three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five. Melton is 3-1 with a 1.09 ERA in his last seven starts.

Orioles catcher Chadwick Tromp almost prevented history, getting two outs with no one on in the eighth, but Zack McKinstry doubled and Valencia hit a 36 mph pitch over the left-field fence for his second homer.

Kevin McGonigle reached base five times and scored three runs as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Baltimore's Taylor Ward went 0-3, snapping his on-base streak at 20 games.

Dean Kremer (1-4) gave up eight runs in four innings.

Colt Keith's two-run triple gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first, and they added three more runs in the second, including Valencia's first homer.

Valencia drove in Keith with a third-inning single to make it 6-0, and Torres moved the margin to eight with a two-run homer in the fourth.

McGonigle's RBI single made it 9-0 in the fifth and Spencer Torkelson's sacrifice fly gave the Tigers a double-digit lead in the sixth.

Torres drove in his fifth run with a groundout in the seventh and Ben Malgeri added an RBI single.

Up next

The teams finish the three-game series on Wednesday with Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (7-5, 2.70 ERA) facing LHP Trevor Rogers (6-7, 4.17).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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