(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have reportedly signed left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team signed Rodriguez to a 5-year, $77 million deal.

The 28-year-old pitcher has played the last six seasons for the Boston Red Sox, pitching in 203.1 innings last season, the most of his career.

He went 13-8 in 2021 with a 4.74 ERA and 1.389 WHIP. He missed all of the 2020 season due to COVID-19-related myocarditis.