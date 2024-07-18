Tigers release 2025 schedule: Here's a complete list of games

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have released their 2025 schedule, in conjunction with Major League Baseball releasing their schedule for the next season.

The Tigers will open their 2025 campaign in Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (March 27-29). Their first home series will be a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox (April 4-6). This will be the first time in MLB history that the Tigers and the Dodgers will face each other on Opening Day.

The Tigers will face every team in the Majors, including interleague games at Comerica Park against The San Diego Padres (April 21-23), The San Francisco Giants (May 26-28), The Chicago Cubs (June 6-8), the Cincinnati Reds (June 13-15), the Pittsburgh Pirates (June 17-19), the Arizona Diamondbacks (July 28-30), New York Mets (September 1-3) and Atlanta Braves (September 19-21). Their final series of the season will happen at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox (Sep 26-28)

After the All-Star break, the Tigers have won eight of their last 10 games and boast a 47-50, their best record at the All-Star break since 2016. The Tigers are 12 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who lead the AL Central, and seven games back from a Wild Card spot. After having this past week off, the Tigers will try to get back to .500 in a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Game times have not yet been announced for any of these games. A complete list of games for Detroit's 2025 season is below:

March/April 2025

March 27 @ LAD

March 28 @ LAD

March 29 @ LAD

March 31 @ SEA

April 1 @ SEA

April 2 @ SEA

April 4 vs. CWS

April 5 vs. CWS

April 6 vs. CWS

April 7 vs. NYY

April 8 vs. NYY

April 9 vs. NYY

April 11 @ MIN

April 12 @ MIN

April 13 @ MIN

April 14 @ MIL

April 15 @ MIL

April 16 @ MIL

April 17 vs. KC

April 18 vs. KC

April 19 vs. KC

April 20 vs. KC

April 21 vs. SD

April 22 vs. SD

April 23 vs. SD

April 25 vs. BAL

April 26 vs. BAL

April 27 vs. BAL

April 28 @ HOU

April 29 @ HOU

April 30 @ HOU

May 2025

May 1 @ LAA

May 2 @ LAA

May 3 @ LAA

May 4 @ LAA

May 6 @ COL

May 7 @ COL

May 8 @ COL

May 9 vs. TEX

May 10 vs. TEX

May 11 vs. TEX

May 12 vs. BOS

May 13 vs. BOS

May 14 vs. BOS

May 16 @ TOR

May 17 @ TOR

May 18 @ TOR

May 19 @ STL

May 20 @ STL

May 21 @ STL

May 22 vs. CLE

May 23 vs. CLE

May 24 vs. CLE

May 25 vs. CLE

May 26 vs. SF

May 27 vs. SF

May 28 vs. SF

May 30 @ KC

May 31 @ KC

June 2025

June 1 @ KC

June 2 @ CWS

June 3 @ CWS

June 4 @ CWS

June 5 @ CWS

June 6 vs. CHC

June 7 vs. CHC

June 8 vs. CHC

June 10 @ BAL

June 11 @ BAL

June 12 @ BAL

June 13 vs. CIN

June 14 vs. CIN

June 15 vs. CIN

June 17 vs. PIT

June 18 vs. PIT

June 19 vs. PIT

June 20 @ TB

June 21 @ TB

June 22 @ TB

June 24 vs. ATH

June 25 vs. ATH

June 26 vs. ATH

June 27 vs. MIN

June 28 vs. MIN

June 29 vs. MIN

July 2025

July 1 @ WSH

July 2 @ WSH

July 3 @ WSH

July 4 @ CLE

July 5 @ CLE

July 6 @ CLE

July 7 vs. TB

July 8 vs. TB

July 9 vs. TB

July 11 vs. SEA

July 12 vs. SEA

July 13 vs. SEA

July 18 @ TEX

July 19 @ TEX

July 20 @ TEX

July 21 @ PIT

July 22 @ PIT

July 23 @ PIT

July 24 vs. TOR

July 25 vs. TOR

July 26 vs. TOR

July 27 vs. TOR

July 28 vs. AZ

July 29 vs. AZ

July 30 vs. AZ

August 2025

August 1 @ PHI

August 2 @ PHI

August 3 @ PHI

August 4 vs. MIN

August 5 vs. MIN

August 6 vs. MIN

August 8 vs. LAA

August 9 vs. LAA

August 10 vs. LAA

August 11 @ CWS

August 12 @ CWS

August 13 @ CWS

August 14 @ MIN

August 15 @ MIN

August 16 @ MIN

August 17 @ MIN

August 18 vs. HOU

August 19 vs. HOU

August 20 vs. HOU

August 22 vs. KC

August 23 vs. KC

August 24 vs. KC

August 25 @ ATH

August 26 @ ATH

August 27 @ ATH

August 29 @ KC

August 30 @ KC

August 31 @ KC

September 2025

September 1 vs. NYM

September 2 vs. NYM

September 3 vs. NYM

September 5 vs. CWS

September 6 vs. CWS

September 7 vs. CWS

September 9 @ NYY

September 10 @ NYY

September 11 @ NYY

September 12 @ MIA

September 13 @ MIA

September 14 @ MIA

September 16 vs. CLE

September 17 vs. CLE

September 18 vs. CLE

September 19 vs. ATL

September 20 vs. ATL

September 21 vs. ATL

September 23 @ CLE

September 24 @ CLE

September 25 @ CLE

September 26 @ BOS

September 27 @ BOS

September 28 @ BOS