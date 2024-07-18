Tigers release 2025 schedule: Here's a complete list of games

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have released their 2025 schedule, in conjunction with Major League Baseball releasing their schedule for the next season.
The Tigers will open their 2025 campaign in Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (March 27-29). Their first home series will be a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox (April 4-6). This will be the first time in MLB history that the Tigers and the Dodgers will face each other on Opening Day.
The Tigers will face every team in the Majors, including interleague games at Comerica Park against The San Diego Padres (April 21-23), The San Francisco Giants (May 26-28), The Chicago Cubs (June 6-8), the Cincinnati Reds (June 13-15), the Pittsburgh Pirates (June 17-19), the Arizona Diamondbacks (July 28-30), New York Mets (September 1-3) and Atlanta Braves (September 19-21). Their final series of the season will happen at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox (Sep 26-28)
After the All-Star break, the Tigers have won eight of their last 10 games and boast a 47-50, their best record at the All-Star break since 2016. The Tigers are 12 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who lead the AL Central, and seven games back from a Wild Card spot. After having this past week off, the Tigers will try to get back to .500 in a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.
Game times have not yet been announced for any of these games. A complete list of games for Detroit's 2025 season is below:
March/April 2025
March 27 @ LAD
March 28 @ LAD
March 29 @ LAD
March 31 @ SEA
April 1 @ SEA
April 2 @ SEA
April 4 vs. CWS
April 5 vs. CWS
April 6 vs. CWS
April 7 vs. NYY
April 8 vs. NYY
April 9 vs. NYY
April 11 @ MIN
April 12 @ MIN
April 13 @ MIN
April 14 @ MIL
April 15 @ MIL
April 16 @ MIL
April 17 vs. KC
April 18 vs. KC
April 19 vs. KC
April 20 vs. KC
April 21 vs. SD
April 22 vs. SD
April 23 vs. SD
April 25 vs. BAL
April 26 vs. BAL
April 27 vs. BAL
April 28 @ HOU
April 29 @ HOU
April 30 @ HOU
May 2025
May 1 @ LAA
May 2 @ LAA
May 3 @ LAA
May 4 @ LAA
May 6 @ COL
May 7 @ COL
May 8 @ COL
May 9 vs. TEX
May 10 vs. TEX
May 11 vs. TEX
May 12 vs. BOS
May 13 vs. BOS
May 14 vs. BOS
May 16 @ TOR
May 17 @ TOR
May 18 @ TOR
May 19 @ STL
May 20 @ STL
May 21 @ STL
May 22 vs. CLE
May 23 vs. CLE
May 24 vs. CLE
May 25 vs. CLE
May 26 vs. SF
May 27 vs. SF
May 28 vs. SF
May 30 @ KC
May 31 @ KC
June 2025
June 1 @ KC
June 2 @ CWS
June 3 @ CWS
June 4 @ CWS
June 5 @ CWS
June 6 vs. CHC
June 7 vs. CHC
June 8 vs. CHC
June 10 @ BAL
June 11 @ BAL
June 12 @ BAL
June 13 vs. CIN
June 14 vs. CIN
June 15 vs. CIN
June 17 vs. PIT
June 18 vs. PIT
June 19 vs. PIT
June 20 @ TB
June 21 @ TB
June 22 @ TB
June 24 vs. ATH
June 25 vs. ATH
June 26 vs. ATH
June 27 vs. MIN
June 28 vs. MIN
June 29 vs. MIN
July 2025
July 1 @ WSH
July 2 @ WSH
July 3 @ WSH
July 4 @ CLE
July 5 @ CLE
July 6 @ CLE
July 7 vs. TB
July 8 vs. TB
July 9 vs. TB
July 11 vs. SEA
July 12 vs. SEA
July 13 vs. SEA
July 18 @ TEX
July 19 @ TEX
July 20 @ TEX
July 21 @ PIT
July 22 @ PIT
July 23 @ PIT
July 24 vs. TOR
July 25 vs. TOR
July 26 vs. TOR
July 27 vs. TOR
July 28 vs. AZ
July 29 vs. AZ
July 30 vs. AZ
August 2025
August 1 @ PHI
August 2 @ PHI
August 3 @ PHI
August 4 vs. MIN
August 5 vs. MIN
August 6 vs. MIN
August 8 vs. LAA
August 9 vs. LAA
August 10 vs. LAA
August 11 @ CWS
August 12 @ CWS
August 13 @ CWS
August 14 @ MIN
August 15 @ MIN
August 16 @ MIN
August 17 @ MIN
August 18 vs. HOU
August 19 vs. HOU
August 20 vs. HOU
August 22 vs. KC
August 23 vs. KC
August 24 vs. KC
August 25 @ ATH
August 26 @ ATH
August 27 @ ATH
August 29 @ KC
August 30 @ KC
August 31 @ KC
September 2025
September 1 vs. NYM
September 2 vs. NYM
September 3 vs. NYM
September 5 vs. CWS
September 6 vs. CWS
September 7 vs. CWS
September 9 @ NYY
September 10 @ NYY
September 11 @ NYY
September 12 @ MIA
September 13 @ MIA
September 14 @ MIA
September 16 vs. CLE
September 17 vs. CLE
September 18 vs. CLE
September 19 vs. ATL
September 20 vs. ATL
September 21 vs. ATL
September 23 @ CLE
September 24 @ CLE
September 25 @ CLE
September 26 @ BOS
September 27 @ BOS
September 28 @ BOS