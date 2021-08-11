Tigers place Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill on IL after outfield collision

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers have placed outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list following a collision in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tigers placed Baddoo on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill on the 10-day IL with a left ribcage contusion.

“It was a nasty collision," Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters Tuesday night after the game. "It was a ball hit probably in the perfect spot for both guys to be going full speed, and both with a chance to catch it. You don’t see it a lot at this level. When you see them, they’re nasty.”

“When I got out there, obviously a couple trainers out there with me, both guys were pretty beat up and in a lot of pain. Very scary incident.”

In corresponding roster moves, Detroit brought infielders Zack Short and Renato Núñez up from Triple-A Toledo.