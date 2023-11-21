Tigers pitcher Willie Hernandez, 1984 Cy Young & MVP winner, passes away

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Willie Hernandez, who won the 1984 American League Cy Young and MVP, has died at the age of 69.

The Tigers announced Hernandez's death in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Willie Hernandez. A 13-year Major League veteran, including his final six seasons wearing the Olde English 'D,' Hernandez was a key member of the 1984 World Series Championship Team, earning American League MVP and Cy Young Award honors that season. He was also selected to three AL All-Star teams during his six seasons in Detroit. Our thoughts are with the Hernandez family, his friends, and teammates."

He joined the Tigers for the 1984 season after spending time with the Cubs and part of a season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In his career with Detroit, he had a 36-31 record and 2.98 ERA in 358 games.

During the 1984 World Series season, Hernandez appeared in 80 games for the Tigers and had 32 saves with a 1.92 ERA.

In the 1984 World Series, Hernandez finished three games and had two saves in 5.1 innings pitched with a 1.69 ERA.