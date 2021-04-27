Watch
Tigers lose, swept in series with Royals

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo gets to third base with a triple against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. The Royals defeated the Tigers 3-2. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 5:54 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 05:54:40-04

DETROIT — Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.

The Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7.

Detroit has the worst record in the majors at 7-16 after losing 10 of 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003. Brad Keller earned the win after giving up two runs over six innings.

