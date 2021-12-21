Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee passes away suddenly at 49

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit baseball community is mourning the passing of former Detroit Tiger's player and First Base Coach Kimera Bartee. According to a statement from the Tigers, Bartee passed away Monday at the age of 49.

"Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things. While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach’s box, Kimera’s impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed," Detroit Tigers General Manager Al Avila said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the organization are with Kimera’s family and friends, and his memory and spirit will never be forgotten.

Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch also made a statement. "Like many across baseball, I was devastated by the news of Kimera’s passing. From the start of spring training last year, it was clear that “KB” was the epitome of a player’s coach, having an uncanny ability to build deep connections with anyone from a rookie to a 10-year veteran." Hinch wrote, "The sport has lost an amazing man, but more importantly his family has lost a loving fiancé, father, and son."

The team has also made the announcement of the Tigers passing on their Twitter page.

