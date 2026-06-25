Tigers drop series to Yankees as Skubal gives up 3 home runs

DETROIT (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt had two home runs and Jasson Domínguez hit a go-ahead, two-run shot in the sixth inning off Tarik Skubal, lifting the New York Yankees to a 4-2 series-winning victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Skubal (3-4) tied a career high by giving up three home runs, allowing that many in a game for the first time since 2021. The two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner gave up only one other hit, didn't walk a batter and had nine strikeouts over six innings.

Ryan Weathers (3-5) allowed two runs — one earned — six hits and walked two while striking out six in six innings.

Yerry De los Santos and Fernando Cruz combined for two innings of relief and David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

Skubal got off to a rough start with three straight balls and Goldschmidt took advantage, hitting a 3-1 high fastball over the left-field wall.

In Goldschmidt's next at-bat in the third, he hit a hanging curveball to left center for his 13th homer — three more than he had last season — just after Skubal had an injury scare. Skubal appeared to hurt his groin while pitching to Max Schuemann, but stayed in the game.

After giving up a second homer to Goldschmidt, the 2024 pitching Triple Crown winner retired nine straight — striking out seven of them — before Ben Rice hit a single and Dominguez followed with a full-count, two-out homer to make it 4-2.

Up next

Yankees: Open a four-game series Thursday night at Boston with RHP Cam Schlittler (8-3, 1.71 ERA) expected to face Red Sox LHP Connelly Early (6-5, 3.64).

Tigers: RHP Troy Melton (4-0, 2.56) and Houston RHP Tatsuya Imai (4-3, 6.15) the are probable starters Thursday night in Detroit.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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