Tigers combat rough stretch with Sunday win over AL East-leading Blue Jays

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings, Gleyer Torres hit a three-run homer and the Detroit Tigers ended a six-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Detroit had lost 12 of its past 13 games. Toronto fell to 8-2 since the All-Star break.

Flaherty (6-10) allowed a double and four singles. He struck out seven and walked one to end a seven-start winless streak.

Max Scherzer (1-1), pitching on his 41st birthday, fell to 2-3 in five career starts against his former team. He allowed three hits in seven innings, including Torres' homer, and struck out 11 without issuing a walk.

Dillon Dingler started the third with a single and took third on a Parker Meadows double. Scherzer retired the next two batters, but Torres hit a high fastball into the right-field stands for a three-run homer.

The Tigers put the game away with seven runs in the eighth inning, including six with two out.

Toronto scored four runs in the ninth off reliever Luke Jackson, who was making his Tigers debut.

Bo Bichette had five of Toronto's 10 hits, extending his on-base streak to 19 games.

Key moment

The Blue Jays had runners on the corners with two out in the seventh. Brenan Hanifee relieved Tyler Holton and threw a slider over the middle of the plate. The ball left George Springer's bat at 108 mph, but Parker Meadows made a simple catch of the line drive in center field.

Key stat

The loss prevented Toronto from sweeping a four-game series from the Tigers for the first time in franchise history.

Up next

The Blue Jays travel to Baltimore for a four-game series against the Orioles. RHP Chris Bassitt (11-4, 3.88) is scheduled to start Monday's opener.

Detroit remains home for a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Tigers face former teammate LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6, 5.50) on Monday night.

___

