Thorne leads No. 11 Spartans past No. 13 Pitt in Peach Bowl

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Bazemore/AP
Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 11:00 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 23:00:50-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Payton Thorne’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed gave No. 11 Michigan State the lead with less than three minutes remaining and the Spartans overcame an 11-point deficit to beat No. 13 Pittsburgh 31-21 on Thursday night in the Peach Bowl.

Linebacker Cal Haladay’s 78-yard interception return for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining ended Pitt fill-in quarterback Davis Beville’s bid for a last-minute comeback in the game the Panthers played without start QB Kenny Pickett.

Thorne threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Michigan State (11-2) rallied after trailing 21-10. Cam Bright returned a fumble recovery 26 yards for a touchdown 20 seconds into the second half for Pittsburgh (11-3).

The Panthers lost fill-in starting quarterback Nick Patti to an injury in the first quarter.

