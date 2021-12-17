This weekend's Griffins games postponed due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids Griffins games have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The hockey team relayed the American Hockey League’s announcement on their website on Friday.

The Griffins were scheduled to play the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.

We’re told the games were postponed due to health protocols affecting the Toronto team.

The Griffins say new dates for those games have not been scheduled yet, adding purchased tickets for this weekend’s games will be accepted at the rescheduled dates.

Those with questions regarding tickets may send an email to customerservice@griffinshockey.com.

The Griffins are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

