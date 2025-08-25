'This is the best we felt about it': Dan Campbell reflects on Lions' roster ahead of cutdown day

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — NFL teams have just one day to make their decisions on what players will make their initial 53-man rosters.

For the Detroit Lions, the prospects for the 2025 squad appear to be sky high in the eyes of Head Coach Dan Campbell.

"This is year 5, this is the best we felt about it kind of top to bottom," said Campbell. "Our baseline is pretty damn good right now."

WATCH: Dan Campbell optimistic about talent on 2025 roster

'This is the best we felt about it': Dan Campbell reflects on roster ahead of cutdown day

The deadline for NFL teams to set their rosters is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26. Campbell told reporters Monday morning the Lions will tell players who are part its 90-man training camp roster what the plan is for them.

"We'll try to do most of everything today, you know, hopefully by the end of the day," said Campbell. "There could be a couple that we don't get to, maybe last minute tomorrow."

Morning News SPORTS MERCH SCAM: Four tips for Lion's fans trying to score merchandise Elliot Grandia

While initial rosters will make the headlines, Campbell acknowledged that General Manager Brad Holmes will still be scouring who is cut by other teams for a potential upgrade.

"We're looking at other rosters too," said Campbell. "We're looking to see if there's some guys that we feel like could upgrade us in other areas on the practice squad."

Roster cuts, while necessary under NFL rules, causes a lot of emotional turmoil for players fighting to be part of the NFL.

"There's nothing easy about it and it's worse on them than it is us," said Campbell. "I feel sorry for those guys but at the same token, what I would tell them, man, you use this as fuel and move on to the next step."

The Lions are aiming to continue a string of success where the team qualified for the playoffs in two successive seasons. In 2024 the Lions claimed its second-straight NFC North division crown along with the top seed in the postseason, but an upset loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders ended the season early.

As for how Campbell wants to see his team perform this season, he said there's only one measurement.

"Let's get good at winning, and I don't care what it looks like. I really don't, as long as we believe we're playing clean football and we're playing up to our standard."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube