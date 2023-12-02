Watch Now
The mind behind the Big Ten QB of the Year: talking with Michigan's JJ McCarthy and his parents

JJ McCarthy's parents share insight into their son's process | Brad Galli has more
J.J. McCarthy
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 13:08:16-05

(WXYZ) — JJ McCarthy calls Tom Brady a mentor, has over 250K followers on Instagram, and is the first Michigan player to win Big Ten QB of the year.

Through all that, he's a grounded kid who at one point, wanted to pursue a hockey career. We talked with JJ and his parents about his roots and mindset at Michigan.

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy's parents share insight into their son's process

The Big 10 Championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game live on FOX 17.

'Hailgaters' bus travels to Big 10 Championship from West Michigan

