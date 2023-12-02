The mind behind the Big Ten QB of the Year: talking with Michigan's JJ McCarthy and his parents

(WXYZ) — JJ McCarthy calls Tom Brady a mentor, has over 250K followers on Instagram, and is the first Michigan player to win Big Ten QB of the year.

Through all that, he's a grounded kid who at one point, wanted to pursue a hockey career. We talked with JJ and his parents about his roots and mindset at Michigan.

The Big 10 Championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game live on FOX 17.