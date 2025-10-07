The Lions are 4-1 and coach Dan Campbell is excited about the improvements they can make

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell wasn't thrilled that his Detroit Lions gave up 21 fourth-quarter points to the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, given his team's 37-24 win and 4-1 record, he was able to find a bright side to Sunday's late defensive lapses.

"Our guys want to be perfect and they work at that every day," Campbell said. "The fact that we left so much out on the field (Sunday) is what encourages you — it is just a couple things here and there that are all very easily correctable, and man, our production goes up even more than what it has been.

"That's exciting."

The Bengals struggled to get anything going in the first three quarters, when Jake Browning threw for 118 yards with three interceptions and the running game couldn't break any significant gains. That allowed the Lions to take a comfortable 28-3 lead with 15 minutes left.

That changed in the fourth quarter. Browning was 8-10 for 133 yards and three touchdown passes, and Cincinnati picked up 23 yards on its only two rushes.

Part of the problem was Detroit's ongoing injury issues in the secondary. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring) is on injured reserve, and the other starter, Terrion Arnold, left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury.

"That was one of the better games T.A. has played in a while — he was really good," Campbell said. "We put a lot on him and he answered the call, but unfortunately, he's going to be out for a long time."

Campbell said he didn't know if Arnold would miss the rest of the season.

"It's going to be a while," he said. "But we'll move on with the next man up, as always."

Losing both cornerbacks is never good, and the Lions may have to adjust their coverage schemes when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.

"A lot will depend on how (the Chiefs) come out of Monday night," Campbell said. "But we're going to do what is best for us. Playing man is part of our DNA, but we can alter some things. The rush might have to get there a little faster and the defensive backs might have to come up and challenge. We'll adjust."

What's working

Punter Jack Fox has always been a big help to Detroit's defense because of his ability to pin teams deep in their territory. He had one of the best games of his career on Sunday.

Fox punted five times for a net average of 43.6 yards and left the Bengals inside their own 10-yard line four times. That was the most kicks inside the 10 by a Lions punter since at least 2000 and the second-highest total for any NFL punter in that period.

What needs help

Campbell makes it clear that Jameson Williams has a significant impact on the offense even when he doesn't touch the ball. His speed makes him a deep threat on every play, and he's an outstanding downfield blocker.

But Jared Goff is having a hard time getting the ball to Williams this season. Against the Bengals, he only had two touches — a 9-yard catch and a 1-yard run — and he only has 11 catches this season. After scoring eight times last year, Williams has only one touchdown in 2025.

Stock up

Cornerbacks Rock-Ya Sin and Amik Robertson, getting extra playing time because of the injuries to Arnold and Reed, combined for nine tackles and three passes defensed. Robertson had an interception.

Stock down

David Montgomery, who played quarterback in high school in Cincinnati, took a wildcat snap and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright. That was good for a passer rating of 118.8, significantly lower than Goff's 153.0.

Luckily, Montgomery still has his running skills. He ran for 65 yards and a touchdown while catching one pass for 6 yards.

Injuries

Punt returner and wide receiver Khalif Raymond sustained a neck injury in the first quarter and did not return. Campbell wasn't sure if Raymond would be able to play against the Chiefs. If he's sidelined, rookie Isaac TeSlaa, who caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass, would get most of Raymond's snaps at wide receiver.

Key number

14 — The number of games in which Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have each scored a touchdown, tying the NFL record for a pair of running backs held by Dallas' Emmitt Smith and Darryl Johnston. The Lions are 14-0 in those games.

Next steps

Get the pass rush working at a high level so that Patrick Mahomes doesn't have time to pick apart the secondary.

