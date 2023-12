(WXMI) — FOX 17 will not air the Detroit Lions game against the Denver Broncos this Saturday.

The game is not airing on a broadcast platform, which means only the team’s home market may bid on the rights to air it.

The game is airing on FOX 2 in Detroit.

Otherwise, Saturday’s game will only be available for viewing on NFL Network. It won’t be seen on the FOX Sports App, as it is not a game owned by FOX.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube