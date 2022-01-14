Watch
Super Bowl organizers say game to remain in Los Angeles

Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 14, 2022
The National Football League says the Super Bowl will remain in Los Angeles despite a recent surge in COVID cases.

According to the Associated Press, NFL officials and local organizers confirmed the news Thursday during a media event.

“We’re working along with everyone here, with the LA County Health Department, to make sure all of our events are being held safely," Katie Keenan, the NFL’s senior director of event operations, told the AP.

Earlier this month, the league had been looking at contingency sites amid concerns of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The league reiterated that they always look for backup sites every year, the AP reported.

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will be on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

