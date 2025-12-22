Steelers outlast Lions in wild finish when penalty on St. Brown negates Goff's winning TD

DETROIT (AP MODIFIED) — The Pittsburgh Steelers pushed the Detroit Lions to the brink of elimination from the playoffs on Sunday, holding on for a 29-24 win when Jared Goff’s touchdown on the final play was negated by an offensive pass-interference penalty on Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Lions playoff hopes smashed by Steelers

Goff threw a fourth-down pass to St. Brown just short of the goal line. The receiver pushed off cornerback Jalen Ramsey to get free, and before the Steelers could bring St. Brown to the ground, he threw the quarterback a lateral to set up an apparent score.

Officials huddled for some time on the field before announcing the decision to the dismay of the crowd.

Jaylen Warren had two 45-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 143 yards for the Steelers, who had a 230-15 advantage in rushing yards.

The AFC North-leading Steelers (9-6) have won three straight after a midseason slump, surging into the division lead with two games remaining.

Detroit (8-7) dropped two straight games for the first time in more than three years, ending its outside shot to win a third straight NFC North title. While the Lions haven't been eliminated from the playoffs, their odds are slim.

The Lions had two touchdowns negated by penalties in the final minute. Goff threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown with 22 seconds left, but rookie Isaac TeSlaa was called for pass interference for setting a pick that freed up his teammate.

