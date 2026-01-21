Spartans, Wolverines set to collide in top ten match-up on FOX 17

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines men's basketball teams are both ranked in the top ten in the AP poll.

On January 30, the No. 10 Spartans (17-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten) will host the No. 3 Wolverines (17-1, 7-1) in the first of two regular season match-ups. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. with the game airing on FOX 17.

At 7:30 p.m., FOX 17 will produce a half-hour pre-game special highlighting how the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry permeates throughout the entire state. But what we want to know from you is who you think will win Friday's game?

Vote in the poll below and find out the results live on Friday, January 30 during the pre-game program.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube