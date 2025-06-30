Skubal strikes out 13, wins 10th straight decision as Tigers beat Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out 13 hitters in seven innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Sunday night.

Skubal (10-2) only allowed one hit — a clean single to right by Ty France in the fifth inning — as he improved to 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last 15 starts. The last double-digit streak in one season by a Detroit lefty was Earl Whitehill's 11-start stretch in 1930.

The strikeouts matched Skubal's career high, last done on May 25 in his 94-pitch shutout against the Guardians.

Chris Paddack (3-7) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings for the Twins.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Kerry Carpenter's solo homer in the first inning, and he added a RBI triple in the fifth before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury. Riley Greene hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Will Vest pitched the ninth to pick up his 13th save.

Key moment

Skubal struck out eight of the first nine hitters, including seven in a row, before Byron Buxton lifted a fly ball to Riley Greene on the warning track in left. Buxton is 2 for 15 (.133) in his career against Skubal, though both hits have been homers.

Key stat

Skubal is 5-0 in June, making him the third Tigers pitcher to be 4-0 or better in the month in the last 25 years. The other two, Justin Verlander in 2011 and Max Scherzer in 2013, each won the American League Cy Young Award.

Up next

Twins LHP Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA) starts against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.78) in the series opener in Miami on Tuesday. Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.80) faces Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (3-9, 5.65) in Washington on Tuesday.

