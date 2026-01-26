Simon Edvinsson will be out through Olympic break, Todd McLellan says

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson will be out through the Olympic break, head coach Todd McLellan announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who has played a key role on Detroit's top defensive line with Moritz Seider, has been out the past two games due to a lower-body injury.

The Red Wings have five games left until the Olympic break, playing the Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and then Utah Mammoth.

After the game in Utah on Feb. 4, the Red Wings will have three straight weeks off while NHL players compete in the Olympics. Detroit returns to the ice on Feb. 26 against the Ottawa Senators, and won't be home until March 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edvinsson has six goals and 11 assists this season and is a +6 with 54 PIM. He's averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time per game.