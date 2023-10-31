Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32 as Thunder top Pistons

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Detroit Pistons 124-112 on Monday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander, a first-team All-NBA selection last season, made 11 of 23 field goals and had nine rebounds. He bounced back after scoring seven points on 2-for-16 shooting in Sunday's 128-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Josh Giddey scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and Jalen Williams added 19 points for Oklahoma City (3-1), which won at home for the first time this season.

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points off the bench for Detroit. Cade Cunningham scored 17 points on 5-for-15 shooting, and rookie Ausar Thompson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons.

Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter to help the Thunder take a 33-21 lead. Oklahoma City led 59-47 at halftime behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Thunder held Detroit to 35.4% shooting before the break.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 points in the third quarter, including a two-handed dunk over Jaden Ivey and Joe Harris in the final minute of the period. Oklahoma City led 91-79 entering the fourth.

The Thunder opened the final period with an 8-3 run that included 3-pointers by Ousmane Dieng and Williams. The largest lead for the Thunder was 21 points.

