Schedule set for 2021 Michigan high school football semifinals

(WXYZ) — Matchups are set for the 2021 Michigan high school football semifinals on Saturday, November 20.

Winners advance to state championship games at Ford Field on November 26 and 27.

All games start at 1:00 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Rochester Adams (12-0) vs. Grand Blanc (12-0) - at Howell

Sterling Heights Stevenson (10-2) vs. Belleville (11-1) - at Troy Athens

DIVISION 2

Traverse City Central (11-1) vs. South Lyon (12-0) - at Greenville

Livonia Franklin (7-5) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-0) - at Hazel Park

DIVISION 3

St. Joseph (8-4) vs. DeWitt (11-1) - at Vicksburg

Mason (10-2) vs. Detroit King (11-1) - at Wayne Memorial

DIVISION 4

Edwardsburg (12-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) - at Portage Northern

Freeland (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0) - at Lapeer

DIVISION 5

Frankenmuth (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-0) - at Mount Pleasant

Portland (10-2) vs. Marine City (12-0) - at Novi

DIVISION 6

Standish-Sterling (10-2) vs. Lansing Catholic (11-1) - at Clare

Michigan Center (11-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-2) - at Ypsilanti Lincoln

DIVISION 7

Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) 56.111 - at Cedar Springs

Lawton (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) - at Battle Creek Harper Creek

DIVISION 8

Ubly (12-0) vs. Beal City (11-1) - at Mt. Morris

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-1) vs. Hudson (12-0) - at Adrian College