Schedule set for 2021 Michigan high school football semifinals

WXYZ-TV
Belleville players celebrate after a 21-19 win over Dearborn Fordson on September 24, 2021 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Belleville Game of the Week Celebration
Posted at 8:27 AM, Nov 15, 2021
(WXYZ) — Matchups are set for the 2021 Michigan high school football semifinals on Saturday, November 20.

Winners advance to state championship games at Ford Field on November 26 and 27.

All games start at 1:00 p.m.

DIVISION 1
Rochester Adams (12-0) vs. Grand Blanc (12-0) - at Howell
Sterling Heights Stevenson (10-2) vs. Belleville (11-1) - at Troy Athens

DIVISION 2
Traverse City Central (11-1) vs. South Lyon (12-0) - at Greenville
Livonia Franklin (7-5) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-0) - at Hazel Park

DIVISION 3
St. Joseph (8-4) vs. DeWitt (11-1) - at Vicksburg
Mason (10-2) vs. Detroit King (11-1) - at Wayne Memorial

DIVISION 4
Edwardsburg (12-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) - at Portage Northern
Freeland (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0) - at Lapeer

DIVISION 5
Frankenmuth (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-0) - at Mount Pleasant
Portland (10-2) vs. Marine City (12-0) - at Novi

DIVISION 6
Standish-Sterling (10-2) vs. Lansing Catholic (11-1) - at Clare
Michigan Center (11-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-2) - at Ypsilanti Lincoln

DIVISION 7
Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) 56.111 - at Cedar Springs
Lawton (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) - at Battle Creek Harper Creek

DIVISION 8
Ubly (12-0) vs. Beal City (11-1) - at Mt. Morris
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-1) vs. Hudson (12-0) - at Adrian College

