Rockies say fan investigated for racial slur at game was yelling for mascot Dinger

The Colorado Rockies said late Monday morning, the fan initially believed to have shouted a racial slur at a Miami Marlins player during Sunday’s game had actually been yelling for the Rockies’ dinosaur mascot, Dinger.

The team said the broadcast and other stadium microphones picked up a man’s voice yelling for the purple dinosaur mascot.

The team said it had spoken with the fan himself and another fan sitting nearby and that both confirmed that was the case.

The team further said no one on or around the field heard anyone yell a racial slur.

Video from the Bally Sports Florida broadcast of the end of the Rockies-Marlins game picked up what many believed was a fan yelling a racial slur at Lewis Brinson, a Black Marlins player, during the ninth inning.

The Rockies said Sunday night they were “disgusted” a racial slur had been used and that they were still investigating, as some had speculated the fan might indeed be yelling the mascot’s name.

According to the Associated Press, the team did not release the name of the fan.

The AP reported that the club does not plan to change its mascot's name.

This story was first reported by Stephanie Butzer and Blair Miller at KMGH.