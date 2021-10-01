Robby Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings win preseason home opener vs. Sabres

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Thursday night.

Lucas Raymond, Troy Stecher, Luke Witkowski and Jonathon Martin also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom split time in goal, with Nedeljkovic — acquired in the offseason from Carolina — starting and allowing both goals on 19 shots. Brattstrom stopped 13 shots,

Rasmus Asplund and Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 31 shots.