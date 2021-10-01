Watch
Robby Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings win preseason home opener vs. Sabres

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) scores on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:54 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 08:54:20-04

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Thursday night.

Lucas Raymond, Troy Stecher, Luke Witkowski and Jonathon Martin also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom split time in goal, with Nedeljkovic — acquired in the offseason from Carolina — starting and allowing both goals on 19 shots. Brattstrom stopped 13 shots,

Rasmus Asplund and Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 31 shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
