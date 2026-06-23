Riley Greene and Framber Valdez lead Tigers past Gerrit Cole, Yankees 5-3 for 4th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene homered and Kevin McGonigle drove in two runs as the Detroit Tigers beat Gerrit Cole for the first time in 10 years, winning 5-3 against the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Framber Valdez (4-5) outpitched Cole, giving up one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. The left-hander struck out eight as the Tigers won their fourth straight game.

Cole (2-2) entered 10-1 with a 1.84 ERA in 14 career starts against Detroit, with his only loss coming as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 14, 2016. But the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner wasn't very sharp this time, allowing five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Minus injured slugger Aaron Judge, the Yankees have lost three in a row and four of five. They still have the best record in the American League at 46-31.

New York got a run in the second when José Caballero walked, stole second and scored on Ali Sánchez's double.

Detroit took the lead with three runs in the third.

Zack McKinstry led off with a triple and scored on McGonigle's groundout. Cole struck out Dillon Dingler for the second out, but the next four hitters reached base, including RBI singles by Spencer Torkelson and Colt Keith.

McGonigle's RBI double gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead in the fourth, and Greene's 422-foot homer made it 5-1 in the fifth.

Sánchez exited in the seventh after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch. Amed Rosario homered two pitches later to make it 5-3.

A pair of infield singles brought Jasson Domínguez to the plate with two on and two outs in the eighth, but Will Vest came out of the bullpen to strike him out. Vest also pitched the ninth for his second save.

The game was delayed for seven minutes in the fourth when a camera installed in front of second base popped up through the grass. Despite the best efforts of Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to rebury the camera, the grounds crew had to come out to fix the field.

Up next

The teams continue their three-game series Tuesday night, with Detroit RHP Casey Mize (2-4, 2.58 ERA) scheduled to face LHP Carlos Rodón (3-2, 3.50).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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