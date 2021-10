COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake Voracek broke a tie midway through the third period in Columbus’ victory over Detroit Red Wings.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots.

Riley Barber and Dan Renouf scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves.

Columbus, 4, Red Wings 2