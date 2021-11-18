Watch
Sports

Actions

Reports: Michigan State offering Mel Tucker 10-year, $95 million contract

items.[0].image.alt
Al Goldis/AP
Mel Tucker, Michigan State's new football coach, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State Mel Tucker Football
Posted at 8:33 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 08:33:23-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University is close to a deal with Spartans Head Football Coach Mel Tucker to make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

Both the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press are reporting the 10-year deal would be worth $95 million. If the deal does go through, the only college football coach with a higher salary would be Alabama's Nick Saban. Tucker was brought to Michigan State in 2020 from Colorado University on a contract that had him originally making about $5.6 million per year.

According to the reports, the deal is not yet completed. However, it could be announced as early as Thursday. In Tucker's second year as head coach at Michigan State, the Spartans are 9-1 and battling for the top spot in the Big Ten East division.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time