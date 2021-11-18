Reports: Michigan State offering Mel Tucker 10-year, $95 million contract

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University is close to a deal with Spartans Head Football Coach Mel Tucker to make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

If this goes through, a 10-year, $95-million contract extension would make Mel Tucker the second highest-paid college football coach in the country, behind Nick Saban. https://t.co/ZpSEj7FMrB — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 17, 2021

Both the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press are reporting the 10-year deal would be worth $95 million. If the deal does go through, the only college football coach with a higher salary would be Alabama's Nick Saban. Tucker was brought to Michigan State in 2020 from Colorado University on a contract that had him originally making about $5.6 million per year.

According to the reports, the deal is not yet completed. However, it could be announced as early as Thursday. In Tucker's second year as head coach at Michigan State, the Spartans are 9-1 and battling for the top spot in the Big Ten East division.