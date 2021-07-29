Reports: Detroit Pistons will select Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with 1st overall pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons will reportedly select Oklahoma State Guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. That's according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cunningham, 19, is a 6-foot-8 point guard and was projected to be the first overall pick in the draft for the past several months. The Pistons got the No. 1 pick in last month's lottery.

Wojnarowski did say that trade offers to move up to No. 1 are continuing to come in, and the team could trade it if there's a proposal that would "blow the Pistons away," but if they keep the pick, they'll take Cunningham.

Trade offers to move up the board -- including to No. 1 -- continue to come, so there's always the possibility that a proposal could blow the Pistons away. But if they're taking the pick for themselves at No. 1 tonight, they're taking Cade Cunningham, sources tell ESPN.



In just one season at Oklahoma State, Cunningham was named Big 12 Player and Rookie of the Year, a consensus All American, a finalist for the Naismith Award and a finalist for the Wooden Award.

He averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his only season with the Cowboys.

“Any time I watch basketball or I’m just watching the playoffs, their playmaking ability shows how much they know the game and just their feel for the game,” Cunningham said ahead of the draft. “If you can make plays for your team and help put your teammates in winning positions, you can always find yourself getting playing time.”

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said it only took "two or three games" for Cunningham to prove he should be the No. 1 pick.