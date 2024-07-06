Report: Pistons re-sign sharpshooting wing Simone Fontecchio to two-year deal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are reportedly re-signing wing Simone Fontecchio to a two-year, $16 million deal, first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.

Detroit acquired Fontecchio midway through the 2023-24 via trade with the Utah Jazz. Last season with the Jazz and the Pistons, the Italian small forward averaged 10.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 40.1 percent from three and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

Under new President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, the Pistons have clearly prioritized adding three-point shooting this off-season Earlier this week, they also signed forward Tobias Harris(36.8 percent career three-point shooter) and shooting guard Malik Beasley(38.5 percent). They also traded with the Dallas Mavericks for former Michigan standout Tim Hardaway Jr. (41.8 percent). All these shooters should provide spacing for Detroit's rising star at point guard, Cade Cunningham, who the Pistonsreportedly plan to sign a 5-year, $226 million rookie max extension.

It's been a busy summer for the Detroit Pistons, who have a new leader in the front office in Trajan Langdon, who came to Detroit after three seasons as the general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pistons also parted ways with general manager Troy Weaver after four seasons and head coach Monty Williams after one season. The Pistons have announced the hiring of J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Williams, acquired forward Wendell Mooreand drafted forwardsRon Holland and Bobi Klintman in the NBA Draft a few weeks ago.

