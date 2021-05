ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions are waiving running back Kerryon Johnson, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While appearing in all 16 games, Johnson only made two starts during the 2020 season, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries.

Detroit selected Johnson with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson tallied 283 carries for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns.