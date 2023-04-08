Watch Now
Report: Lions make 'strong contract offer' to QB Teddy Bridgewater

Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 08, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have made a 'strong contract offer' to free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a report from ESPN.

Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Miami Dolphins last season, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Bridgewater previously played for the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints — during Dan Campbell's time on the coaching staff — and Minnesota Vikings.

Nate Sudfeld, who re-signed with the Lions in March, spent the 2022 season as Jared Goff's backup in Detroit.

