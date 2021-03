The Detroit Lions are in trade discussions with other NFL teams regarding backup quarterback Chase Daniel, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Daniel, who has played 11 seasons in the league, signed a three-year contract with Detroit in March 2020.

Daniel appeared in four games for the Lions in 2020. He threw for a season-high 94 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Detroit's 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.