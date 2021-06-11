Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Juwan Howard tells NBA teams he's not interested in leaving Michigan

items.[0].videoTitle
According to reports, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has repeatedly told NBA teams he's not interested in leaving Ann Arbor.
Juwan Howard NCAA LSU Michigan Basketball
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 09:01:15-04

(WXYZ) -- Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is telling NBA teams he's not interested in even discussing the possibility of leaving the Wolverines, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On June 4, Wojnarowski reported Howard was a potential candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers job.

In two seasons at Michigan, Howard has compiled a 42-17 overall record, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular season championship and NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2020-21.

Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Howard spent 2013-19 as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time