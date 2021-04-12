Red Wings trade Anthony Mantha to Capitals for first and second round picks, Vrana and Panik

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Red Wings made a trade on deadline day.

And it's a big one.

Detroit is moving Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, just months after signing him to a four-year contract extension.

Washington is sending a 2021 first round pick and 2022 second round pick along with forwards Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana to Detroit.

Mantha has 21 points in 42 games this season.

In November, Mantha signed a four-year deal with the Red Wings, worth an annual average value of $5.7 million per season.

Steve Yzerman signed Anthony Mantha to a four-year deal in November.



There's no question: he can score goals, but this season started rough, and hasn't gotten much better for Mantha. This trade doesn't surprise me. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 12, 2021