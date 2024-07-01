Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to a 2-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings are signing goaltender Cam Talbot to a two-year deal. The team said the deal is worth $2.5 million per year.

Talbot, 36, has been in the league since 2013. He started 52 games for the Los Angeles Kings last season and had a 27-20-6 record. He had a 2.50 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

Detroit was in the bottom-third of goaltending last year with a 3.33 goals against average.

Ville Husso started the season for Detroit but suffered an injury that kept him out for much of 2024. He played just one game in 2024.

Alex Lyon then carried much of the load, appearing in 44 games with a 3.05 goals against average. James Reimer also took on some starts, appearing in 25 games with a 3.11 goals against average.