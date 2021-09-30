Watch
Red Wings look forward to having fans back in preseason home opener

Red Wings host Buffalo in second preseason game
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings players celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 in an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:43:41-04

For the first time since the pandemic, the Red Wings will play in front of a full-capacity crowd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Head coach Jeff Blashill said fans cheering and that sense of normalcy is something everyone has longed for.

“The human element of it in sports- the fans matter a ton,” said Blashill. “That’s where the emotion comes from. That’s where the connection to the community comes from.”

Thursday night will mark the NHL debuts of Red Wings draft picks LH Lucas Raymond and D Moritz Seider. Raymond was drafted in the first round in 2020 and said he has been waiting for his first game at Little Caesars Arena ever since.

“I will try to stay calm and try to play my game, but to be in this arena in a Red Wings jersey is really, really special,” said Raymond. “It’s something I have dreamt of since I was drafted so to finally be here and get to play tonight will be an incredible feeling.”

During the morning skate media availability, Jeff Blashill announced that Jakub Vrana will be getting shoulder surgery and is expected to miss four months. Blashill added Vrana had a should injury he was trying to take care of during the offseason, but it was aggravated during training camp.

Brad Galli held a Facebook Live with viewers from Little Caesars Arena during the Red Wings morning skate ahead of their preseason home opener against Buffalo.

