Red Wings, Jakub Vrana agree to a 3-year contract extension

Paul Vernon/AP
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 5-4 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Jakub Vrana
Posted at 12:24 PM, Aug 10, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings and forward Jakub Vrana have come to terms on a 3-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Detroit and Vrana were reportedly far apart on money in arbitration, but SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the deal was for $5.25 million per year.

The Red Wings acquired the 25-year-old in a trade with Washington last year.

He played in 11 games but had eight goals and three assists. Last season, he combined for 19 goals and 17 assists in 50 games between Washington and Detroit.

