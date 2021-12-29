Watch
Red Wings-Islanders game on Dec. 29 postponed due to COVID-19

Jeff Blashill discusses the Red Wings' updated plans for the week following the announcement of Wednesday's game against the New York Islanders being postponed.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — The New York Islanders announced Tuesday that their game against the Detroit Red Wings, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill told reporters the game would be postponed shortly before the Islanders made the official announcement.

"I'm breaking news," Blashill joked. "Make sure you credit me."

The NHL is set to resume games Tuesday night following an extended holiday break.

Detroit hasn't played since December 18, while the Islanders last played December 19.

The Red Wings' next scheduled game is December 31 against the Washington Capitals.

