DETROIT — (WXYZ) -- Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced Wednesday that the team has hired Alex Tanguay as an assistant coach.

Tanguay spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

During his 16-year NHL playing career, Tanguay tallied 863 points (283 goals, 580 assists) in 1,088 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Arizona Coyotes.