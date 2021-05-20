Red Wings enter 2021 NHL Draft Lottery with sixth-best odds

The NHL finalized details Wednesday for the 2021 draft lottery, including odds for each team of landing the top pick.

The lottery will be held June 2 at NHL Network's studio in New Jersey. The draft itself is scheduled for July 23-24 in virtual form.

The first drawing of the lottery will determine the team selecting first overall, and the second drawing will determine the team selecting second overall.

The expansion Seattle Kraken have been placed as the No. 3 seed in the lottery, with the same odds as No. 4 seed New Jersey. The league used the same format with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.

Odds for the first lottery draw are as follows:

Buffalo, 16.6%

Anaheim, 12.1%

Seattle, 10.3%

New Jersey, 10.3%

Columbus, 8.5%

Detroit, 7.6%

San Jose, 6.7%

Los Angeles, 5.8%

Vancouver, 5.4%

Ottawa, 4.5%

Arizona*, 3.1%

Chicago, 2.7%

Calgary, 2.2%

Philadelphia, 1.8%

Dallas, 1.4%

New York Rangers, 1.0%

* - Due to NHL sanctions, Arizona being selected in either drawing will result in a re-draw.